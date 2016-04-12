VIENNA, April 12 Any new buyback deal for bonds of Austrian "bad bank" Heta worth around 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion), the bulk of which held by German groups, must see creditors being paid at least 90 percent of the bonds' face value, creditors said on Tuesday.

"There is no point in negotiating about anything under 90 percent. A settlement based on 90 percent would not work because you would probably not get a majority at that level," said Urs Faehndrich of the Teutonia creditor group representing around 250 million euros in Heta bonds.

Another source close to Heta creditors confirmed that any settlement would need to be above 90 percent to get enough creditors on board.

($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)