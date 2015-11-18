* Ad Hoc group of creditors represents 2.5 bln euros in claims

* Says Carinthia should take on more debt to repay creditors

* Says Carinthia able to pay more than it claims (Adds detail, comment, background)

VIENNA, Nov 18 A group of creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta said on Wednesday it was prepared to restructure its claims against the province of Carinthia, which has guaranteed billions of euros of Heta debt and seeks to buy it back at a discount.

Heta was formed from defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which collapsed after an aggressive expansion that was stoked by the loan guarantees by Carinthia, the bank's home province in southern Austria.

The fallout from Hypo's collapse has weighed on Austria's public finances and remains a political liability. Having settled with the German state of Bavaria over its claims, Austria is helping Carinthia to fund compensation for creditors.

Those outstanding creditors hold Heta bonds covered by 11 billion euros ($12 billion) in Carinthian guarantees.

The Ad Hoc Group of creditors, which represents about 2.5 billion euros in claims, said on Wednesday Carinthia should take on more debt to enable it to repay creditors in full over time.

"The Ad Hoc group is prepared to restructure its guarantee deficiency claims in a debtor-friendly structure," Leo Plank, a spokesman for the group, which includes Germany's Commerzbank , said in a statement.

Carinthia is preparing an offer to creditors based on the amount expected to be recovered from Heta's assets and a contribution from the province. The Ad Hoc group, which opposes that process, said both had been underestimated.

"Carinthia says it can only contribute around 800 million euros (to a fund from which creditors will be paid)," the group said, adding that the province was able to pay "substantially more" than that amount. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Keith Weir)