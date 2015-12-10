VIENNA Dec 10 The Ad Hoc group of creditors of
Austrian "bad bank" Heta made a proposal on Thursday
to Heta's home province of Carinthia, pre-empting an expected
offer by Carinthia to buy back Heta bonds from creditors at a
discount.
The Ad Hoc group, which has said it represents 2.5 billion
euros ($2.75 billion) in claims and includes Germany's
Commerzbank, said in a presentation sent by email that
it was willing to restructure its claims, although it did not
immediately provide details.
The proposal includes "sovereign protection" for creditors
against any shortfall in the amount recovered from Heta's assets
and stretching out the repayment schedule for Carinthia, which
has guaranteed the debt of failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria, the
failed bank from which Heta was formed.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
