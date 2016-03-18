FRANKFURT, March 18 A German court postponed its ruling in a case brought against a debt repayment moratorium placed on Austrian "bad bank" Heta by German counterpart FMS.

The Frankfurt regional court said on Friday that the trial would resume on June 9.

Austria's FMA financial watchdog earlier asked the court to suspend proceedings in the case. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)