VIENNA, March 18 Austria's FMA financial watchdog has asked a regional Frankfurt court to suspend proceedings in a case brought against a debt repayment moratorium placed on Austrian "bad bank" Heta by German counterpart FMS.

The court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday.

Heta's chief executive has said that a ruling in favour of FMS's demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros ($225.5 million) plus interest could prompt further claims from German creditors and trigge4r Heta's insolvency. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)