VIENNA, March 18 Austria's FMA financial
watchdog has asked a regional Frankfurt court to suspend
proceedings in a case brought against a debt repayment
moratorium placed on Austrian "bad bank" Heta by
German counterpart FMS.
The court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday.
Heta's chief executive has said that a ruling in favour of
FMS's demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros
($225.5 million) plus interest could prompt further claims from
German creditors and trigge4r Heta's insolvency.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
