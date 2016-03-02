VIENNA, March 2 Whether enough of Heta Asset Resolution's creditors will accept an offer to buy back their bonds for less than their nominal value is hard to say, an Austrian Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday, adding that it would be close.

Speaking a day after Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling proposed a sweetener to the offer by the province of Carinthia, the official said Austria had done everything it could to make the offer more attractive.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)