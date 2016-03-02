VIENNA, March 2 Whether enough of Heta Asset
Resolution's creditors will accept an offer to buy
back their bonds for less than their nominal value is hard to
say, an Austrian Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday,
adding that it would be close.
Speaking a day after Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling proposed a sweetener to the offer by the province of
Carinthia, the official said Austria had done everything it
could to make the offer more attractive.
The official was speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois
Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)