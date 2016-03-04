VIENNA, March 4 Carinthia stands by its buyback
offer for Heta Asset Resolution bonds, even after an
umbrella group of creditors rejected a sweetened version, a
spokeswoman for the province's finance chief said.
If a two-thirds majority of creditors is not reached and the
offer fails, Carinthia is prepared to "go to the highest
courts", the spokeswoman said on Friday.
Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of lender Hypo Alpe
Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down,
has offered to buy back those bonds at a discount to their
nominal value of roughly 11 billion euros ($12.08 billion).
The offer expires on March 11.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)