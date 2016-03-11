LONDON, March 11 A count of replies shows that
the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back bonds of
"bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution has failed, a person
with knowledge of the matter said late on Friday.
The offer to buy back bonds guaranteed by the province for
less than their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12.04
billion) expired at 1600 GMT on Friday. The buyback needed a
two-thirds majority to take effect.
"The offer has been declined," the person with knowledge of
the matter said on condition of anonymity.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Writing by Francois Murphy;
Editing by Chris Reese)