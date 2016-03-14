(Adds that Pimco filed lawsuit)
VIENNA, March 14 Several creditors of "bad bank"
Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit against Carinthia, the
Austrian province that issued guarantees for Heta bonds which it
unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella
group of creditors said.
"Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta
creditors) today filed a lawsuit which aims at getting Carinthia
to honour its commitments, at the provincial court in
Klagenfurt," the umbrella group said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had
filed the lawsuit or what specific kind of legal action it was.
A spokeswoman for the court in Klagenfurt, the provincial
capital, said asset management firm Pimco had filed a
lawsuit against Kaerntner Landesholding, a holding company owned
by Carinthia, for one million euros ($1.11 million).
No further details were immediately available.
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Francois Murphy)