VIENNA, March 14 Several creditors of "bad bank"
Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit in Carinthia, the
Austrian province which holds guarantees for Heta bonds which it
unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella
group of creditors said.
A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had
filed the lawsuit and what kind of legal complaint it was.
"Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta
creditors) today filed a lawsuit, which aims at getting
Carinthia to honour its commitments, at the provincial court in
Klagenfurt," the umbrella group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)