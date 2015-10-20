VIENNA Oct 20 An offer to creditors of Heta,
the Austrian "bad bank" formed after the collapse of Hypo Alpe
Adria, is expected by the end of the year, an adviser to the
federal government said on Tuesday.
The collapse of Hypo, which grew rapidly with the help of
bond guarantees of up to 25 billion euros ($28.4 billion) from
its home province of Carinthia, has become a lingering burden
for Austria's government and public finances.
Austria has agreed settlement terms with Hypo's former
owner, the German state of Bavaria, and is seeking to facilitate
an agreement between Carinthia and Heta creditors who own bonds
covered by roughly 11 billion euros in guarantees.
An offer was likely to be put to them by the end of the
year, said an adviser to ABBAG, an Austrian state holding
company formed as part of efforts to resolve the crisis.
ABBAG is acting on behalf of the federal government.
"That would be the target," the adviser told reporters on
condition of anonymity when asked whether the offer would be
made this year, without providing details.
The process was expected to be relatively quick once an
offer is made, he said, with creditors having four weeks to
respond. If the value of bonds tendered to the offer reached two
thirds of the total, the agreement would go live, he said.
Under a law passed by Austria's parliament, if two thirds of
creditors accept the terms, the agreement will apply to all
holders, including hold-outs.
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
