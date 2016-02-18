(Adds detail, background)

VIENNA Feb 18 A blocking minority of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution's creditors continues to reject an offer by the Austrian province of Carinthia to buy back Heta bonds for less than their face value, a spokesman told Austrian media.

Carinthia, a southern province of more than 500,000 people, guaranteed the debt of lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down.

Faced with liabilities it will be unable to meet in full, Carinthia hopes to avoid insolvency by buying back those bonds at a discount to their nominal value of 11 billion euros ($12.2 billion). For the bulk of the bonds, the discount is 25 percent.

An umbrella group of Heta creditors that says it controls bonds worth more than a third of the 11 billion euros, enough to force the buyback to fail, has said it rejects the offer and will accept only repayment in full.

"The offer will fail," Friedrich Munsberg, a spokesman for the umbrella group, which includes the Par Investors Pool and the Ad Hoc Group, told Austrian news agency APA on Thursday. "We will not accept it. It will definitely fail."

The comments, in one of several interviews granted to Austrian media, appeared to be in response to Austrian officials who have said the offer is non-negotiable. Talks could begin after the offer runs out in March, Munsberg said. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft)