VIENNA, March 1 Austrian Anadi Bank
has joined a small group of creditors that have publicly agreed
to sell their "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution bonds
at a discount.
The bank accepted a buyback offer from the province of
Carinthia, which guaranteed bonds of lender Hypo Alpe Adria
before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down.
The province is hoping to buy back the bonds, about 1.2
billion euros' worth of which are owned by eight of Austria's
nine federal provinces and their associated provincial mortgage
lenders, for less than their 10.8 billion euro ($11.7 billion)
nominal value.
However, an umbrella group of Heta creditors that says it
controls bonds worth more than a third of the bonds, enough to
force the buyback to fail, has said it rejects the offer and
will accept only repayment in full.
Some others such as Austrian Anadi Bank, the former Austrian
unit of Hypo Alpe Adria sold to British-Indian investor Sanjeev
Kanoria three years ago, have accepted the offer. It owns bonds
with a nominal value of just 77.5 million euros.
So far, the province of Tyrol and its associated lender
have also accepted Carinthia's offer which runs until March 11.
Finance officials from the eight provinces have expressed
support for the offer, but not all provinces still own their
associated lender, or Landesbank.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Francois Murphy and
Alexander Smith)