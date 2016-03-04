* Creditors say buyback offer set to fail
* Province of Carinthia says can offer no more
* Austrian government has stepped in to sweeten offer
By Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle
VIENNA, March 4 An alliance of Heta Asset
Resolution creditor groups on Friday rejected a
sweetened buyback offer for their bonds, making it likely the
offer will fail and raising the prospect of a long legal battle.
The Austrian province of Carinthia guaranteed the bonds of
local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was
formed to wind it down.
The southern province is trying to buy back those bonds at a
discount to their nominal value of 10.8 billion euros ($11.9
billion), a total that dwarfs its annual budget of 2.2 billion.
The Austrian national government stepped in this week to try
to break a deadlock between Carinthia, which says it has offered
as much as it can, and creditors including Commerzbank
and Pimco which are demanding full repayment and
together control enough bonds to block a deal.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling offered
creditors additional returns through a specially issued
government bond, which analysts say adds about 7 percentage
points to the offer of 75 percent of senior bonds' nominal
value.
But an umbrella group that says it controls more than 5
billion euros in Heta bonds said that was not enough.
"The tender offer and the additional offer is still not
acceptable for the creditors," said the umbrella group, which
includes the Ad Hoc Group and the Par Investors Pool with
members such as Commerzbank and Pimco.
"The tender offer will fail," it said, adding it was still
interested in finding a negotiated solution.
Austria has agreed to lend Carinthia the money with which
creditors would be paid if enough of them accept the offer
before it expires in a week's time. Both say the alternative is
Carinthian insolvency, a lengthy and uncertain process in a
country where a province has never gone bankrupt.
The umbrella group says Carinthia, which has a population of
over 500,000, could afford to pay more.
Creditors face a choice between a quick repayment of a known
amount if they accept the offer and an uncertain repayment
spread over many years if they do not.
Carinthia said on Friday it would not budge.
"Carinthia has reached its economic limits," said a
spokeswoman for the province's finance chief Gaby Schaunig,
adding that it was prepared to "go to the highest courts" if the
offer was rejected.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
