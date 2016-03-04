* Creditors say buyback offer set to fail

* Province of Carinthia says can offer no more

* Austrian government has stepped in to sweeten offer (Adds detail, Carinthia comment, background)

By Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle

VIENNA, March 4 An alliance of Heta Asset Resolution creditor groups on Friday rejected a sweetened buyback offer for their bonds, making it likely the offer will fail and raising the prospect of a long legal battle.

The Austrian province of Carinthia guaranteed the bonds of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down.

The southern province is trying to buy back those bonds at a discount to their nominal value of 10.8 billion euros ($11.9 billion), a total that dwarfs its annual budget of 2.2 billion.

The Austrian national government stepped in this week to try to break a deadlock between Carinthia, which says it has offered as much as it can, and creditors including Commerzbank and Pimco which are demanding full repayment and together control enough bonds to block a deal.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling offered creditors additional returns through a specially issued government bond, which analysts say adds about 7 percentage points to the offer of 75 percent of senior bonds' nominal value.

But an umbrella group that says it controls more than 5 billion euros in Heta bonds said that was not enough.

"The tender offer and the additional offer is still not acceptable for the creditors," said the umbrella group, which includes the Ad Hoc Group and the Par Investors Pool with members such as Commerzbank and Pimco.

"The tender offer will fail," it said, adding it was still interested in finding a negotiated solution.

Austria has agreed to lend Carinthia the money with which creditors would be paid if enough of them accept the offer before it expires in a week's time. Both say the alternative is Carinthian insolvency, a lengthy and uncertain process in a country where a province has never gone bankrupt.

The umbrella group says Carinthia, which has a population of over 500,000, could afford to pay more.

Creditors face a choice between a quick repayment of a known amount if they accept the offer and an uncertain repayment spread over many years if they do not.

Carinthia said on Friday it would not budge.

"Carinthia has reached its economic limits," said a spokeswoman for the province's finance chief Gaby Schaunig, adding that it was prepared to "go to the highest courts" if the offer was rejected. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Keith Weir)