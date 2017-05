VIENNA Jan 21 The aggregate price of the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution is around 7.8 billion euros, the offer memorandum published on Thursday said.

"In the event that all instruments are tendered in the offers, the aggregate purchase price to be paid by the offeror for the instruments amounts to approximately 7.8 billion euros," the memorandum said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Sunil Nair)