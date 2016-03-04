VIENNA, March 4 An umbrella group of Heta Asset
Resolution's creditors said on Friday it rejected the
Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back Heta bonds at
a discount, despite a late sweetener by the Austrian government.
"The tender offer and the additional offer is still not
acceptable for the creditors," said a statement by the umbrella
group, which controls roughly half the bonds Carinthia has
offered to buy back, enough to block a deal.
"The tender offer will fail," the statement said, adding
that creditors were still available for talks with Carinthia and
the Austrian government.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)