VIENNA, March 4 An umbrella group of Heta Asset Resolution's creditors said on Friday it rejected the Austrian province of Carinthia's offer to buy back Heta bonds at a discount, despite a late sweetener by the Austrian government.

"The tender offer and the additional offer is still not acceptable for the creditors," said a statement by the umbrella group, which controls roughly half the bonds Carinthia has offered to buy back, enough to block a deal.

"The tender offer will fail," the statement said, adding that creditors were still available for talks with Carinthia and the Austrian government. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)