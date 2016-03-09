VIENNA, March 9 Creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta, who say they control more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of its bonds, on Wednesday again rejected a discounted buyback offer which runs out on Friday.

The umbrella group said it would not cancel a lock-up agreement which binds all its members to reject any buyback offer for less than the nominal value of the bonds.

($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)