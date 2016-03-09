Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
VIENNA, March 9 Creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta, who say they control more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of its bonds, on Wednesday again rejected a discounted buyback offer which runs out on Friday.
The umbrella group said it would not cancel a lock-up agreement which binds all its members to reject any buyback offer for less than the nominal value of the bonds.
($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.