VIENNA, March 11 An umbrella group of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution's creditors that says it controls enough bonds to block the Austrian province of Carinthia's buyback offer did not accept the offer, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

Carinthia's offer to buy those bonds back for less than their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12.1 billion) expired at 1600 GMT.

A two-thirds majority is required for the buyback to take effect. The umbrella group, which says it controls bonds with a face value of more than 5 billion euros, had previously said it rejected the offer. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)