VIENNA, July 21 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution is exceeding its targets on the wind-down
of its assets and will revise its forecast for its cash holdings
upwards, the company said on Thursday.
"Yes, it is going better (than expected), but it will get
increasingly difficult (to maintain that level)," Heta's Chief
Executive Prince Sebastian von Schoenaich-Carolath told
reporters.
Heta, formed from the rump of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria,
will present the revised forecast for its cash holdings in
August along with its first-half results and a wind-down plan it
must submit to the Austrian authorities, it said in a company
presentation.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois
Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)