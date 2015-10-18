VIENNA Oct 18 Plans by the Austrian province of Carinthia to set up a vehicle to pay back creditors of the now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria, or Heta, have been called off, according to a court document posted on the website of a law firm involved in the proposal.

Hypo's home province of Carinthia facilitated the rise of the regional lender by guaranteeing billions of euros of its debt before its collapse, which led to the creation of the "bad bank", Heta Asset Resolution.

As part of efforts to reach a settlement with Heta creditors a holding company owned by Carinthia, Kaerntner Landesholding, submitted a restructuring plan which included the creation of a special purpose vehicle into which federal funds could be used to settle with Heta's creditors, a court filing showed last month.

That plan was withdrawn last week, according to a court document posted on the website of a law firm involved in drawing up the proposal. It did not give a reason for the withdrawal.

"Given the latest developments it is no longer necessary to continue the reorganisation proceedings, which is why we have stopped the proceedings," Hans Schoenegger, the chief executive of Kaerntner Landesholding, said by email on Sunday, without elaborating on the developments or the reason for the decision.

A spokeswoman for the government of Carinthia was not available for comment on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Austrian Finance Ministry suggested the broad idea behind the restructuring plan remained in place.

"Based on what Kaerntner Landesholding has shared with us, we presume that the Carinthians will build on the base that has now been established and continue to work on the implementation of the concept," the spokeswoman said.

Austria's parliament passed a law on Thursday paving the way for Austria to pay 1.23 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in a settlement with the German state of Bavaria, Hypo's former owner, a sum equivalent to 45 percent of Bavaria's claims against Heta.

The reorganisation plan for Kaerntner Landesholding was part of a separate, less advanced effort to reach a settlement with Heta's other creditors.

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)