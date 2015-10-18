VIENNA Oct 18 Plans by the Austrian province of
Carinthia to set up a vehicle to pay back creditors of the
now-defunct Hypo Alpe Adria, or Heta, have been called off,
according to a court document posted on the website of a law
firm involved in the proposal.
Hypo's home province of Carinthia facilitated the rise of
the regional lender by guaranteeing billions of euros of its
debt before its collapse, which led to the creation of the "bad
bank", Heta Asset Resolution.
As part of efforts to reach a settlement with Heta creditors
a holding company owned by Carinthia, Kaerntner Landesholding,
submitted a restructuring plan which included the creation of a
special purpose vehicle into which federal funds could be used
to settle with Heta's creditors, a court filing showed last
month.
That plan was withdrawn last week, according to a court
document posted on the website of a law firm involved in drawing
up the proposal. It did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
"Given the latest developments it is no longer necessary to
continue the reorganisation proceedings, which is why we have
stopped the proceedings," Hans Schoenegger, the chief executive
of Kaerntner Landesholding, said by email on Sunday, without
elaborating on the developments or the reason for the decision.
A spokeswoman for the government of Carinthia was not
available for comment on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the Austrian Finance Ministry suggested
the broad idea behind the restructuring plan remained in place.
"Based on what Kaerntner Landesholding has shared with us,
we presume that the Carinthians will build on the base that has
now been established and continue to work on the implementation
of the concept," the spokeswoman said.
Austria's parliament passed a law on Thursday paving the way
for Austria to pay 1.23 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in a
settlement with the German state of Bavaria, Hypo's former
owner, a sum equivalent to 45 percent of Bavaria's claims
against Heta.
The reorganisation plan for Kaerntner Landesholding was part
of a separate, less advanced effort to reach a settlement with
Heta's other creditors.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)