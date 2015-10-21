BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Oct 21 Austrian "bad bank" Heta is aiming to wind down roughly 80 percent of its assets by the end of 2018 and expects to have about 6.3 billion euros ($7.16 billion) in cash in 2020, it said in a presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.
The aim was to have wound down all its assets by 2020, the presentation said.
($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes