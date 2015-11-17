(Corrects in fourth paragraph that Carinthia, not the FMA, is
putting together the offer to creditors)
VIENNA Nov 17 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling expects talks with creditors of "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution to start this month, he said on
Tuesday.
Heta, formed from the remains of collapsed bank Hypo Alpe
Adria, has become a financial burden and political liability for
Austria, which is seeking to reach a deal with Heta creditors to
draw a line under the lingering crisis.
Roughly 11 billion euros ($11.7 billion) of Heta debt is
covered by guarantees issued by Carinthia, Hypo's home province,
that helped fund the bank's expansion before its collapse.
Carinthia is preparing an offer to creditors under which it
would acquire that debt at a discount. The size of the offer
will be based on the amount expected to be recovered from Heta's
assets, and a contribution from Carinthia.
"I am now waiting for the necessary decisions in Carinthia
and as soon as they are there we can start," Schelling told
reporters before a cabinet meeting, when asked when talks with
Heta's creditors would begin.
Asked when that would be, he said: "In the course of the
month."
The Federal Financing Agency, which issues Austria's
government bonds, will provide a loan with which creditors can
be paid. Schelling said he expected a deal with Carinthia on the
size of the loan to be reached this week.
($1 = 0.9377 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy;
editing by David Clarke)