BRIEF-Real Holding signs deal to sell its property in Bromma
* BUYER IS MICHAEL DERK VIA COMPANY, SHAREHOLDER IN REAL HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 30 Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd
* Says cancels agreement to sell its Luoyang-based real estate unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/172vPzZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BUYER IS MICHAEL DERK VIA COMPANY, SHAREHOLDER IN REAL HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved to start expansion of new business operations in conjunction with existing business operations