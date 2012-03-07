March 7 Hewlett-Packard Co on Wednesday sold $2 billion of two-part senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEWLETT-PACKARD CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.60 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.985 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.603 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.05 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.771 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.077 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A