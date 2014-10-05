Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
NEW YORK Oct 5 Hewlett-Packard Co
* Plans to break in two, Wall Street Journal says
* Split would separate personal computer, printer businesses- WSJ
* Plans to announce split as early as Monday- WSJ
* Break-up would be through tax-free distribution of shares- WSJ
Break-up report by WSJ cites 'people familiar' with the matter
