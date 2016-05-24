May 24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
said on Tuesday it plans to spin off and merge its enterprise
services business with Computer Sciences Corp.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which houses the former
Hewlett-Packard Co's corporate hardware and services division,
said the merger of the two businesses is expected to produce
cost synergies of about $1 billion in the first year after
close.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also said its net earnings
rose to $320 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second
quarter ended April 30, from $305 million, or 16 cents per
share, a year earlier.
HPE's board also authorized additional $3 billion for share
repurchases.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)