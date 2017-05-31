GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, compared to a profit a year earlier, hurt by tax valuation allowances related to the recent sale of a business unit, as well as intense competition and a strong dollar.
Palo Alto, California-based HPE — which was created from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015 — mainly sells servers, networking and data storage equipment to companies.
The company reported a net loss of $612 million, or 37 cents per share in the second quarter ended April 30, compared to a profit of $320 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to $7.45 billion, largely reflecting the sale of its consulting and outsourcing services business. (Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last