BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
NEW YORK Nov 18 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Shares up 1.2 percent after the bell; cloud partnership with Salesforce.com
announced. Shares of Salesforce.com were last up 1.1 percent.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: