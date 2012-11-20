SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Hewlett-Packard Co :
* CEO says has contacted SEC's enforcement division, UK's
serious fraud office
on autonomy
* CEO says accounting issues were 'discovered through an
internal investigation
after a senior member of autonomy's leadership team came
forward'
* CEO says have requested SEC, UK's fraud ofice to open
criminal, civil
investigations into the matter
* CEO says company intends to 'seek regress against various
parties' in
appropriate civil courts on autonomy to recoup 'what we can
for our
shareholders'
* CFO says $5 billion of write down is related to accounting
issues with
autonomy acquisition, rest of charge is linked to recent
trading of HP stock
* CEO on autonomy deal: 'most of the board was here and voted
for this deal and
we feel terribly about that'
* CEO says HP board relied on financials by deloitte, had hired
kpmg to audit
deloitte then
* CEO says both deloitte, kpmg did not see issues in autonomy's
accounting
* CEO says former CEO leo apotheker, former startegy chief
shane robison were
responsible for autonomy deal
* CEO says autonomy probe will take time as SEC, UK agency
investigate
* CEO says 'suspect this is a multi-year journey through the
courts in both
countries'
* CEO says SEC, UK's serious fraud office has yet to determine
whether they
will pursue autonomy case