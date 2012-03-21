* Current PC chief to head new unit
* Plans to unify other business functions, too
* Whitman urges patience at annual meeting
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 - Hewlett Packard Co will
merge its printer and PC businesses, combining two of its
largest divisions as Chief Executive Meg Whitman tries to
jumpstart growth at the technology company.
The combined unit, with $65 billion in annual sales, will
account for about half the company's revenue and be headed by PC
chief Todd Bradley, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Reuters had reported on the plans on Tuesday.
Wall Street cautiously welcomed the move as one that will
simplify HP's notoriously complex structure. But some analysts
said it remains to be seen whether Whitman can revive growth at
the $120 billion corporation, which has seen its shares slide
over the past two years.
HP's move will "facilitate decision-making and improve
productivity," but the issues around growth and margin expansion
will take more time to resolve, said UBS analyst Um Maynard, who
cut his 12-month target price on HP's stock to $26 from $30.
"While we believe there may be synergies, we believe they
may be modest," Maynard added.
The company is also planning to unify other functions, such
as marketing and communications, across the business to promote
a stronger brand and improve efficiency.
HP, the largest U.S. technology company by revenue, is
trying to keep its core personal computing business profitable
as competition from mobile devices erodes sales. The company is
trying to transform itself into a major enterprise computing
provider.
HP, often mentioned in accounts of the founding of Silicon
Valley, has been through its share of turmoil in past years.
Shareholders on Wednesday ratified a slate of 11 directors
at an annual meeting in Santa Clara, but repeatedly questioned
why HP could not be more like crosstown rival Apple Inc
, which is now the most valuable company in the world.
One shareholder even suggested HP open its own stores.
Whitman asked for patience.
"We have some real financial challenges," Whitman said. "It
took us a while to get where we are and it will take us a while
to get out."
She also covered the challenges and performance of all the
business units, particularly printing and services. She defended
the decision to merge the PC and printing as the a way of
getting the cost structure working more efficiently.
"Turning services around is going to be a longer term
journey," she said.
PRIOR ATTEMPTS
HP previously had a combined PC-printing unit under former
CEO Carly Fiorina, but the two were split under Mark Hurd, who
was ousted from the company in 2010.
HP also considered for months last year a proposal to sell
or spin off its PC arm, known as the personal systems group.
That followed an announcement that it would get out of the
business of making tablets with the failure of its TouchPad.
But after Whitman's predecessor, Leo Apotheker, was also
ousted in September, the company abandoned the idea and deemed
personal computers to be central to its overall strategy.
While HP still leads the market in PC sales, growth in that
division has been dwindling as mobile usage takes off.
HP had a share of about 16 percent of the global PC market
at the end of 2011, down sharply from 19.4 percent a year
before, according to research firm IDC. By contrast, rivals
Lenovo Group Ltd and Dell Inc have both
expanded their market share worldwide, with Lenovo now close to
HP's lead with a 14 percent share of PC sales.
Bradley will be overseeing by far the largest division
within HP, while the current chief of the printing group,
three-decade HP veteran Vyomesh Joshi, will step down.
The reorganization sets the stage for a multi-year
turnaround. But prior HP CEOs have attempted similar moves with
limited success, JPMorgan analyst Mark Moskowitz noted. He
called for HP to reassess a potential sale of the two
businesses.
"There is the possibility that the company could be cleaning
up the businesses ahead of a potential spin-off or divesture of
the assets," Moskowitz said.
"While it is good to see HP rolling up its sleeves, we think
investors may have been better served by a sale of the
PC/printing businesses now versus down the road."