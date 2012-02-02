Feb 2 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it posted a voluntary recall of some fax machines made by Hewlett Packard Co that pose fire and burn hazards.

The company is aware of seven reports of fax machines overheating and catching fire, resulting in property damage and one minor burn injury, CPSC said in a statement.

The recall affects about 1.2 million series 1040 and 1050 fax machines in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The fax machines, manufactured in China, can overheat due to an internal electrical component failure.