June 30 Hewlett-Packard Co and attorneys
representing shareholders confirmed on Monday they had agreed to
settle litigation over the $11.1 billion acquisition of British
software company Autonomy Corp.
Reuters exclusively reported news of the settlement on
Friday.
Under the terms of the settlement, all claims against HP's
current and former directors, officers and advisers, other than
legacy Autonomy officials and advisers, will be dropped, the
company said in a statement.
Plaintiffs and their counsel at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy,
LLP, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will help HP bring
claims against former Autonomy CEO Michael Lynch, Shushovan
Hussain, its former finance chief and potentially others, HP
added.
HP took an $8.8 billion impairment charge in November 2012
for its purchase of Autonomy only just over a year earlier, with
more than $5 billion of that linked to what HP said at the time
were "serious accounting improprieties, misrepresentation and
disclosure failures."
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)