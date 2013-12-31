Dec 31 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would
cut 5,000 more jobs, bringing the total number of layoffs to
34,000, or 11 percent of its workforce.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it
would record a charge of $4.1 billion in 2014, up from its prior
estimate of $3.6 billion. ()
HP is striving to get back to growth through job cuts and
focusing on businesses with longer-term potential such as
enterprise services.
HP had estimated that it would cut about 29,000 jobs through
fiscal year 2014.
The company had about 317,500 employees as of Oct. 31.
Shares of the company were little changed at $27.92 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has gained 96
percent so far this year.