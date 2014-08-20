SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co is in a better position today to make acquisitions than in the past year, given its $4.7 billion in net cash and as it evaluates its overall cloud software capability, Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman said in an interview.

HP, which posted a 12 percent gain in revenue from its personal computer-focused division in the fiscal third quarter, is benefiting from a bounce in the PC market as consumers and corporations upgrade ageing machines, she told Reuters on Wednesday.

"we're in a position to make acquisitions the way we weren't over the past year," she said. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)