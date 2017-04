SAN FRANCISCO Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co posted a surprise increase in quarterly revenue, as it works through an internal overhaul aimed at cutting costs and re-orienting the sprawling computing company.

HP recorded sales of $27.6 billion in its fiscal third quarter, ended July, up 1 percent from $27.2 billion a year earlier. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast a drop in revenue to $27.01 billion. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)