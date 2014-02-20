Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
Feb 20 Hewlett-Packard Co : * CEO says enterprise group revenue growth possible through remainder of year * CEO says seeing long-overdue pc replacements at corporations, slight effect
of transition from older windows xp computers
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma inhaler Advair on Thursday and, in an unusual move, also introduced the authorized generic of its own drug.