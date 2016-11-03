BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
OSLO Nov 3 A Norwegian appeals court has rejected Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen's appeal to end his police custody, the court said on Thursday.
Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of authorities. He is currently in police custody.
Rollen denies wrongdoing and has not been charged. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.