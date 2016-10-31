* Investigation relates to investment in Next Biometrics
STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 The top executive of Swedish
precision measurement technology firm Hexagon, Ola
Rollen, has been detained under investigation of suspected
insider trading in Norway, the company said on Monday.
Hexagon said the Norwegian economic crime authority had
accused Rollen of insider trading in connection with an
investment in the Norway's Next Biometrics ASA in
October last year, an investment unrelated to Hexagon.
"Ola Rollen firmly denies the accusations. He does not admit
to any guilt," Rollen's lawyers said in the statement published
by Hexagon.
The company said Rollen, a Swedish national who turned a
sprawling conglomerate with businesses ranging from tuna fish
imports to vehicle hydraulics into one of Sweden's most valuable
companies, had been detained on Oct. 29 for a week following a
decision by an Oslo district court.
"He's been held on suspicion of illegal insider trading
worth a considerable amount of money," Senior Public Prosecutor
Marianne Bender of Norway's financial crimes police unit told
Reuters.
"The maximum punishment for this is a six-year prison term."
Hexagon, whose shares have surged under Rollen's leadership,
saw its stock fall 6 percent by 0904 GMT, while shares in
fingerprint sensor maker Next Biometrics slid 4.6 percent.
The company is the market leader in precision measurement
technology used in fields from microchip making to surveying dam
construction.
"Obviously, it's not good and the share is down five
percent... He's very key to the company. He's really the face
outwards for this company. He's built this company from the
ground up," said Erik Paulsson, an analyst at Pareto Securities.
The investment in Next Biometrics was made by Greenbridge
Partners Ltd, a technology investment company founded by Rollen
and Swedish businessman Melker Schorling. Shares in Next have
more than doubled since the investment last October.
Schorling, who last week announced he would step down as
chairman of Hexagon next year due to health reasons, said he had
full confidence in his protegé.
"During 16 years of close collaboration, I have never had to
question his judgement," he said in a statement.
Rollen was the sole subject of the investigation, Bender
said.
Norwegian police frequently ask courts to hold suspects in
custody during investigations and can renew the request when an
existing order expires. The court review the requests based on
evidence presented by police and the suspect's lawyers.
Both a suspect and the police can appeal a custody verdict
to a higher court, and ultimately to the Norwegian supreme
court. There is no firm deadline for police to file formal
charges.
Since Rollen took over as CEO of Hexagon in 2000, the
company has acquired more than 100 firms and shed virtually all
of its original business.
It has a market capitalisation of 121 billion Swedish crowns
($13.43 billion), almost double that of home appliances maker
Electrolux.
($1 = 9.0094 Swedish crowns)
