STOCKHOLM Nov 1 A Nordic arrest order for
Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen for suspected insider trading was issued
by Norway on October 23, according to a copy of the arrest order
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Rollen has denied all accusations.
Hexagon, which is not involved in the investigation, said on
Monday that Rollen had been detained in Norway under
investigation of suspected insider trading, more than one week
after the arrest order was issued.
Hexagon said the Norwegian economic crime authority had
accused Rollen of insider trading in connection with an
investment in Norway's Next Biometrics ASA in October
last year, an investment unrelated to Hexagon.
