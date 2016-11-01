* Hexagon says learned of CEO's detention on Oct. 26
STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 Swedish measurement technology
firm Hexagon has defended the time it took to
announce the arrest of its chief executive for alleged insider
trading after it came to light he was under arrest during last
week's earnings call with analysts.
After being detained in Sweden on Oct. 26, Ola Rollen was
allowed by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority to present
Hexagon's third-quarter results in a conference call on Oct. 28,
the agency told Reuters on Tuesday, adding two of its police
officers were with Rollen during the call.
Analysts on the call were not told Rollen had been arrested
or that police were in the room. Rollen cancelled a planned
telephone call with media, including Reuters, on the same day.
The company announced only on Monday, Oct. 31 that Norway's
economic crime authority had accused its CEO of insider trading
in connection with an investment in Norwegian company Next
Biometrics ASA in October last year, a transaction
which did not involve Hexagon.
Rollen, who is now being held in Oslo, has denied wrongdoing
in a statement issued by his lawyers.
A Nordic arrest warrant was issued by Norway on Oct. 23, a
copy of the warrant obtained by Reuters showed.
Hexagon, a company Rollen turned from a sprawling
conglomerate into one of Sweden's most valuable companies, said
it had learned of his arrest late on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the day
he was detained in Stockholm.
"But at that point we only had very summary and conflicting
information. During Thursday and Friday we learned that a
detention hearing would take place on the Saturday in Oslo,"
Hexagon said in e-mailed comments.
"We then took the decision to delay the publication of this
information until we had a more complete picture."
Hexagon shares fell 10 percent on Monday after the news of
Rollen's detention was published. Its shares had fallen a
further 1.9 percent by 1225 GMT on Tuesday.
Asa Vasshagen, who is responsible for corporate governance
issues at the Swedish Shareholders' Association, called on
Stockholm's stock exchange to look into the matter, saying it
was odd Rollen was "running business as usual" while under
detention.
"We think that when information is there you should pass it
on to the stock market - we don't see any reason for it to be
held back," she said.
"The most relevant way to act is to give true information to
the market as soon as you can."
Rollen fielded questions from big U.S. investment banks and
Nordic brokerages on the earnings call, with the subjects
covered ranging from growth forecasts for different parts of
Hexagon's business, as well as the impact of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union and U.S. presidential elections.
"I thought Ola sounded a bit downbeat but I would never have
guessed," said Daniel Djurberg, an analyst at Handelsbanken
Capital Markets who participated in the call. "Generally,
something like this should come out as soon as possible."
As of the end of September, Hexagon's top five shareholders
included Swedish businessman Melker Schorling, top H&M investor
Stefan Persson's Ramsbury Invest, SSB CI Omnibus, Swedbank Robur
Fonder and JPM Chase. Schorling, who is chairman of Hexagon, has
said he has full confidence in Rollen.
A district court in Norway has ordered Rollen be detained
for a week and he has been transferred to the Norwegian capital.
Hexagon's decision to delay making the information public
was possible under European Union regulations and the rules of
the Stockholm stock market, said Joakim Strid, Head of European
Surveillance at the Nasdaq exchange, which owns the stock
market. However, he added the timing would be looked at.
"That is the company's decision. However, it is our
responsibility to follow up how the company handles its
provision of information," Strid told Reuters.
"On the basis of that we will now be asking the company
questions about what deliberations they had ... We have a
continuing dialogue with the company and the company is aware
that it will need to provide information about this."
