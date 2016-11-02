(Clarifies in second bullet point that decision expected by
Friday)
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Nov 2 Norwegian police will decide on
Thursday whether to seek to prolong the custody of Ola Rollen,
the CEO of Swedish measurement technology firm Hexagon
, the police official handling the case told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Rollen was detained in Sweden on Oct. 26 on suspicion of
insider trading and was transferred to Norway at the request of
authorities. He is currently in police custody.
He denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.
"We have not yet decided whether to ask the court to prolong
the custody of Rollen," the police lawyer handling the case for
Norway's economic crime police unit, Marianne Bender, told
Reuters.
"As of now it is still open and we will make a decision
sometime tomorrow. A court meeting would then take place on
either Friday or Saturday."
Rollen, one of Sweden's most successful chief executives, is
accused of insider trading in connection with an investment in
Norwegian company Next Biometrics ASA in October last
year, a transaction that did not involve Hexagon.
Meanwhile, Rollen is appealing the fact that he is under
police custody, a request that is being handled by the appeals
court. A decision is likely to come on Thursday or Friday, the
appeals court told Reuters.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)