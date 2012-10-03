BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Hexagon : * Expands in central Asia * Says Hexagon has acquired all shares in geosystems Kazakhstan, which today is
hexagon's distribution partner in the country * Excluding intercompany revenue the company had a turnover of approximately 2 MEUR in 2011
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.