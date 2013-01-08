BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
STOCKHOLM Jan 8 Hexagon : * Acquires New River Kinematics, leading portable metrology software provider * Says NRK, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, will be fully consolidated as of 1 January 2013 and will immediately contribute to Hexagon's earnings * Says NRK had a turnover of approximately 13.3 MUSD in 2012 * Purchase price not disclosed in statement
* Talks between RBS CEO Ross McEwan and RBoS shareholder action group ended on Friday without a deal- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2rstIkz