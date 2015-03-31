STOCKHOLM, March 31 Swedish measurement technology and software group Hexagon said on Tuesday it would cut about 400 staff in Switzerland and the United States to soften the negative impact on profitability from a stronger Swiss franc.

The company, which sells under brands such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph as well as its own name, said in a statement the move would save about 35 million euros ($37.6 million) per year with full effect from 2016.

Hexagon said its operating margin would have been 0.1 percentage point lower last year at Tuesday's exchange rates, mainly due to a strengthening of the Swiss franc.

"Hexagon is in the process of implementing a cost reduction programme in order to mitigate this negative impact on the margin," the company said in a statement, adding the measures would help it reach its profitability target.

The company, which sells software as well as equipment, targets an EBIT margin of 25 percent in 2016, compared with 22 percent in 2014, and revenues of 3.6 billion euros. In total, Hexagon employs more than 15,000.

($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)