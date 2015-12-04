* Hexagon sees Q4 sales growth at 6-9 pct

* Sales forecast below market expectations

* Affirms 2016 financial targets, uncertainty on timing

* Shares down 4.8 pct

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon gave a fourth quarter sales forecast below market expectations on Friday and said it had started to feel the pinch from spending cuts among oil and gas companies, sending its shares lower.

The Swedish-listed firm, a maker of sensors and software selling into areas like energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and consumer electronics, said in a statement it expected sales growth of 6-9 percent in the fourth quarter.

That compared with a mean forecast of almost 11 percent according to Thomson Reuters data, and a growth rate of 14 percent in the third quarter.

"We are facing very tough comparables in the quarter, in particular in China, and the oil price is of course holding back the oil and gas sector," Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen told reporters in connection with presentations for analysts, investors and media in London.

Hexagon shares, which had risen 5.4 percent in the six previous days, were down 4.8 percent by 1227 GMT.

Under the stewardship of Rollen, Hexagon has been transformed from a tiny disparate conglomerate into a 110 billion Swedish crown ($12.93 billion) measurement technology group in just 15 years.

The company has gone from being a business revolving around hardware into a high-tech firm generating much of its revenues from software, with the $2.1 billion 2010 acquisition of U.S. software company Intergraph as one of the defining events.

Hexagon also affirmed its financial targets, launched in 2011, aiming at sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.81 billion) and an operating margin of 25 percent by the end of 2016, but noted there was uncertainty on the timing.

"While achievement in 2016 remains a possibility, the momentum that we've built up since 2011 that will lift the company higher than the financial targets for 2016, is much more significant," Rollen said.

The firm had sales of 2.2 billion euros and an operating margin of 22.2 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

"We are just as determined as always that we will reach this, but at the same time we can't ignore that the world has changed a lot," Rollen said.

"But I would say that with the current business cycle backdrop, Hexagon is performing better than what we planned for back in 2011." ($1 = 0.9181 euros) ($1 = 8.5066 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)