STOCKHOLM May 13 Measurement technology group
Hexagon AB posted a rise in first-quarter operating
earnings in line with market expectations on Monday after seeing
healthy demand, especially in emerging markets.
Operating earnings at the group, the market leader in a
specialised sector straddling software and engineering hardware,
rose to 121 million euros ($157 million)from a year-ago 111
million to come in marginally below the mean forecast of 123
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, which sells under brands such as Leica
Geosystems as well as its own name, said demand in the
engineering sector had improved in the quarter while a rebound
in U.S. construction underpinned growth in the Americas region.
Hexagon, whose like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the
quarter, said demand had continued to accelerate in Asia, mainly
spurred by China.
