STOCKHOLM Aug 9 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted a quarterly operating profit that was right in line with expectations on Thursday and said it would grow this year despite increasing uncertainty in Europe.

The Swedish company reported a second-quarter operating profit of 128 million euros ($158 million) versus 114 million in the year-ago quarter, matching a mean forecast of 128 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"While we recognise the increased uncertainty ahead of us, particularly in the engineering segments and regionally across parts of Europe, we expect our diversified business model to drive continued growth in the latter part of 2012," the company said. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm)