STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Measurement technology group Hexagon should see sales, excluding acquisitions and currency effects, grow at least as fast in 2014 as the 5 percent achieved in 2013, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"We don't think organic growth is going to be lower than 5 percent in 2014... rather we think that there could even be an upside," CEO Ola Rollen said. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)