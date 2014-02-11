BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Measurement technology group Hexagon should see sales, excluding acquisitions and currency effects, grow at least as fast in 2014 as the 5 percent achieved in 2013, its CEO said on Tuesday.
"We don't think organic growth is going to be lower than 5 percent in 2014... rather we think that there could even be an upside," CEO Ola Rollen said. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.