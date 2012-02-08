New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Measurement technology group Hexagon AB posted fourth-quarter operating earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected a gradual recovery in growth for its Geosystems business in China during 2012.
The Swedish company reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of 122 million euros versus 104 million in the year-ago quarter, excluding non-recurring items, to undershoot a mean forecast of 124 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c