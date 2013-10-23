STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Measurement technology group
Hexagon posted a rise in third-quarter core earnings
in line with expectations on Wednesday and said demand in Europe
had improved.
Adjusted operating earnings at the group, which sells under
brands such as Leica Geosystems as well as its own name, rose to
118 million euros from a year-ago 115 million against a mean
forecast of 119 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, market leader in a specialised sector
straddling software and engineering hardware, said a stronger
European construction market and new product launches had
spurred growth in its Geosystems business in the quarter.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)